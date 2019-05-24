For Pete's Sake
Von Miller compliments Patrick Mahomes on Instagram, and Chiefs fans approve
Broncos linebacker Von Miller won’t stop in his pursuit of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the two games the teams will play this fall.
But Miller did take time to compliment Mahomes, who visited Children’s Mercy Hospital on Thursday night.
Mahomes shared a photo on Instagram and Miller responded with an emoji that Chiefs fans will appreciate:
A goat.
Here is Mahomes’ post:
Here is Miller’s comment:
And this is what Chiefs fans said about Miller:
