Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to Monday Night Football win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.

For Pete's Sake







More Patrick Mahomes memes appear after another amazing performance

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 02, 2018 09:51 AM

Second down and 30? No sweat.

Need to complete a left-handed pass to escape a sack? Done.

Trailing by 10 before a hostile crowd in Denver? Comeback’s still gonna happen.

Earlier in the season, Patrick Mahomes memes popped up after a six-touchdown performance against the Steelers. And there were more following the Chiefs’ 27-23 win at Denver on “Monday Night Football.”

Here are some of the creations:

This one appeared before the game, but I wanted to include it:

While this isn’t a meme, I love the “Princess Bride” reference:

Here is another Uncle Rico reference from “Napoleon Dynamite:”

