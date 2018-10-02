More Patrick Mahomes memes appear after another amazing performance

Second down and 30? No sweat.
Need to complete a left-handed pass to escape a sack? Done.
Trailing by 10 before a hostile crowd in Denver? Comeback’s still gonna happen.
Earlier in the season, Patrick Mahomes memes popped up after a six-touchdown performance against the Steelers. And there were more following the Chiefs’ 27-23 win at Denver on “Monday Night Football.”
Here are some of the creations:
This one appeared before the game, but I wanted to include it:
While this isn’t a meme, I love the “Princess Bride” reference:
Here is another Uncle Rico reference from “Napoleon Dynamite:”
