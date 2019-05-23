For Pete's Sake
‘Proud of my city.’ Fans react to news of NFL Draft is coming to Kansas City
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft
The center of the NFL universe will be in Kansas City in 2023, and Chiefs fans couldn’t be happier.
The NFL announced Wednesday that it will hold the annual draft in Kansas City that year, so our fair city will get a chance to show off for a few days.
After the NFL revealed the 2023 draft would be in KC, Chiefs fans and others who are on Twitter seemed excited about the news.
Here is a sample of what people were saying, including one “Good Morning Football” host on the NFL Network:
Comments