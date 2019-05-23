‘Proud of my city.’ Fans react to news of NFL Draft is coming to Kansas City

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft.

The center of the NFL universe will be in Kansas City in 2023, and Chiefs fans couldn’t be happier.

The NFL announced Wednesday that it will hold the annual draft in Kansas City that year, so our fair city will get a chance to show off for a few days.

After the NFL revealed the 2023 draft would be in KC, Chiefs fans and others who are on Twitter seemed excited about the news.

Here is a sample of what people were saying, including one “Good Morning Football” host on the NFL Network:

Great news!! #KansasCity shined for the #MLB All Star Game, the @Royals World Series Parade, and every year during the Big 12 Tourney. #KC is ready for the @NFL draft. — Jim Erickson (@JimEricksonKC) May 23, 2019

I'm excited for NFL Draft in 2023 in KC.



Too bad the Chiefs will have the last pick for the next 4 years. — Chris (@basehorboy41) May 23, 2019

PTO REQUEST SENT.... is this enough advance notice. #BUCKETLIST pic.twitter.com/KJxm3oBflp — Jayme Richardson (@000Jayme) May 22, 2019

“4 years? Hmm. That should be enough time to get my smoker at juuuust the right temp.”

-BBQ Guy https://t.co/PCbQTsdiFf — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 22, 2019

Proud of my city. KC was awarded the NFL draft in 2023 !!!! — gmahawk927 (@gmahawk27) May 23, 2019

Congrats to the @chiefs and the city. If you’ve ever tailgated at #Arrowhead you’ve seen #ChiefsKingdom knows how to host a party. https://t.co/9vnpqNv2oe — K.C. (@KristineC816) May 22, 2019

Absolutely a win! This could be huge for both national exposure and economic development! — Ben Matthews (@bennymizzou) May 23, 2019

The draft being in KC in 2023 is going to be incredible. I expect to be the first one there ️️️ — Tanner Dylan Stone (@TannerDylan21) May 23, 2019

Kansas City is getting the draft!! Dude I’m so pumped!! — Big Mike (@kc_chiefs_72) May 23, 2019