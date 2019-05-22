Kansas City lands NFL Draft in 2023, giving city, Chiefs, some time to get ready

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL commissioner Roger Goodell visited Kansas City on Friday as part of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp and the Star's Terez Paylor asked Goodell about Kansas City playing in more international games and hosting a Super Bowl or an NFL Draft.

Kansas City has a date for the biggest NFL party of the year.

The NFL awarded its annual draft to Kansas City for 2023. The once business-like affair conducted in a hotel ballrooms has quickly swelled to a festival. In April, the NFL estimated that some 600,000 attended the draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Florida, also awarding the 2021 event to Cleveland. Las Vegas has the event in 2020. The NFL did not announce a draft site for 2022.

After coming away empty in a previous bid attempt, Kansas City landed the event that has grown remarkably over the past few years. On Wednesday, the NFL and Nashville announced $133 million in direct spending, setting a record for the draft.

Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial will provide the setting in Kansas City. It’s a familiar spot for a sports celebration. Hundreds of thousands of fans jammed the area in November 2015 for the Royals’ World Series victory party.

The event also includes the NFL Draft Experience, a free football festival for fans, with interactive exhibits and autograph sessions.

“We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.





The first NFL Draft was held in 1936 and for the next 70 or so years the event was staged in hotels. In 2006, it moved to Radio City Music Hall in New York. Since 2016, it’s been held in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville.

Television coverage also has swelled. Eleven million views turned into the first round of this year’s draft and 47.5 million watched over three days on ABC, NFL Newtork, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom are thrilled to have been selected by the NFL to host this prestigious event,” said Kansas City Sports Commission Kathy Nelson president. “Hometown pride runs deep in the Midwest. We are excited to show the world our unparalleled passion for sports, especially our passion for professional football.”