For Pete's Sake
This home run by Royals’ Hunter Dozier apparently gave Statcast fits on Wednesday
We can all agree on this: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier crushed a home run off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
What we can’t agree on: how far the ball traveled at Busch Stadium.
Heck, even Statcast wasn’t so sure.
Dozier launched a ball in the fifth inning that went a long, long way:
Here’s a bit to know about Busch Stadium: It is 336 feet down the line in left field, while the left-center alley is 385 feet from home plate.
So how far did Dozier hit that ball?
The usually reliable Home Tracker couldn’t come up with a distance:
As of Thursday morning, the excellent Baseball Savant site also had yet to determine a distance on the home run.
The Star’s Lynn Worthy was told at Wednesday’s game that the home run traveled 420 feet. Um, what?
Mike Swanson, the Royals’ vice president of communications and broadcasting, noted that Statcast usually has a report on how far balls are hit:
On Thursday morning, ESPN’s tracker showed the ball had gone 427 feet. On Wednesday night, a fan shared a site that said the ball went 457 feet:
So, the bottom line is this: no one really knows how far the ball went, which is odd in this age of nearly everything in baseball being measurable.
