Royals’ Hunter Dozier teams with Big Brothers Big Sisters as way to give back to KC

Dozier ready to build off strong end to Royals 2018 season After finishing the 2018 season on a positive note, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier is excited to build off that finish in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After finishing the 2018 season on a positive note, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier is excited to build off that finish in 2019.

After the 2018 season, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier knew he likely would be spending this year in Kansas City.

But he didn’t want to simply live and work here.

“This offseason I wanted to get involved in the community in Kansas City, and I was looking at different organizations,” Dozier said.

Dozier’s agent contacted Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kansas City to see how he could help. The last Royals player to work with the organization was Eric Hosmer, who signed with the San Diego Padres after the 2017 season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BBBS was a perfect fit for Dozier.

“That is one of the organizations that I feel passionate about,” Dozier said. “Growing up, I had a father figure in my dad, who is my hero. For kids not to have someone like that, I’m sure it’s really tough. I wanted to help them out as much as I can.”

As part of the Step Up Big campaign, Dozier and BBBSKC hope to raise $17,000 and get 17 new volunteers to work as Big Brothers, Big Sisters or Big Couples.

Fans can donate money based on every double Dozier hits this season.

“Once a month, we’ll have bigs and their little kids out there (at Kauffman Stadium),” Dozier said. “We’ll host them out here and I’ll meet them, and just a couple of special events during the year.”

Team up with Hunter Dozier to help KC kids reach their potential. He’s working with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City to make a difference in children’s lives, and so can you!



Learn more at: https://t.co/18crq4IX6k pic.twitter.com/66DP7R9xcw — Royals Charities (@royalscharities) April 1, 2019