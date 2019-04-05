For Pete's Sake

Royals’ Hunter Dozier teams with Big Brothers Big Sisters as way to give back to KC

After the 2018 season, Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier knew he likely would be spending this year in Kansas City.

But he didn’t want to simply live and work here.

“This offseason I wanted to get involved in the community in Kansas City, and I was looking at different organizations,” Dozier said.

Dozier’s agent contacted Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kansas City to see how he could help. The last Royals player to work with the organization was Eric Hosmer, who signed with the San Diego Padres after the 2017 season.

BBBS was a perfect fit for Dozier.

“That is one of the organizations that I feel passionate about,” Dozier said. “Growing up, I had a father figure in my dad, who is my hero. For kids not to have someone like that, I’m sure it’s really tough. I wanted to help them out as much as I can.”

As part of the Step Up Big campaign, Dozier and BBBSKC hope to raise $17,000 and get 17 new volunteers to work as Big Brothers, Big Sisters or Big Couples.

Fans can donate money based on every double Dozier hits this season.

“Once a month, we’ll have bigs and their little kids out there (at Kauffman Stadium),” Dozier said. “We’ll host them out here and I’ll meet them, and just a couple of special events during the year.”

