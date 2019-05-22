St. Louis fan could win $100,000 if Blues are crowned Stanley Cup champions

St. Louis Blues beat San Jose Sharks, reach Stanley Cup Finals for first time in 49 years The St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 49 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 49 years.

It’s rare when a sports fan has a chance to make some serious money if their favorite team wins a championship.

But Scott Berry of St. Louis is set to win $100,000 if the Blues beat the Boston Bruins and win the Stanley Cup for the first time. In January, the Blues had the fewest points in the NHL and now they’re four wins from being crowned as the league’s best team.

Coincidentally, Berry was in Las Vegas in January, as he told ESPN, and made a $400 bet on the Blues to win the Stanley Cup Final. Berry got 250-to-1 odds at the Caesars sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas and stands to win $100,000.

“I bet with the heart on this one,” Berry told ESPN. “Before I hit my flight I decided that had I been here gambling I probably would’ve lost around $500, so I pulled that out of the bank account. My max withdrawal was $500, so that was all I could take out. I put $100 on the Cardinals at 15-1 and dumped the rest on the Blues.”

Not long after, the Blues fired coach Mike Yeo and hired Craig Berube as an interim coach, and then caught fire, winning 11 straight games to shoot up the standings. They made the playoffs and beat Jets, Stars and Sharks in the postseason.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network said Berry has been offered money for his ticket from PropSwap, which buys betting tickets when the outcome has yet to be determined.

Scott Berry (middle) got a $12,000 offer at @PropSwap for his Stanley Cup ticket. He said no. He got a $30,000 offer. He said no. Tonight, he got a $40,000 offer and he said no. His $400 ticket on the Blues to win the title is worth $100,000 if they can win four more. pic.twitter.com/qYbPZtYVkB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 22, 2019

Berry told Rovell that he texted his friends after placing the bet. Berry’s friend Brendan Chapel, who was in Las Vegas, put down $200 on the Blues to win. Chapel’s wife had urged him not to make the bet.

But now?

“She’s now the biggest bandwagon Blues fan,” Chapel told Rovell.