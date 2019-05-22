Stanley Cup Final pairing means it’ll be Jim vs. Pam from ‘The Office’

St. Louis Blues beat San Jose Sharks, reach Stanley Cup Finals for first time in 49 years The St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 49 years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 49 years.

Most fans of “The Office” loved the romance between Pam and Jim.

Their story had a rocky beginning, but there was a great wedding episode and they ostensibly lived happily ever after.

However, the actors who played the couple might be feuding on social media for the next couple of weeks. That’s because Jenna Fischer (Pam) grew up in and around St. Louis, while John Krasinski (Jim) was born in Boston.

So, yeah, with the Blues playing the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, those two are going to be at odds.

Earlier this month, Fischer showed her love of the Blues before a pivotal Game 7 against the Dallas Stars:

Krasinski tweeted this after the Blues beat the Sharks on Tuesday night:

And this:

Fischer responded to Krasinski’s tweet:

This is going to be interesting... https://t.co/fuc5tt2yvp — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 22, 2019

NBC Sports Boston found this applicable clip from “The Office:”

Fischer loved that tweet:

By the way, here is when Pam and Jim “announced” their relationship on “The Office:”