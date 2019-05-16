For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here’s the Sharks hand pass that led to winning goal against the Blues

Despite uncalled hand pass, Karlsson thinks Sharks beat Blues in a ‘fair game’

Despite an illegal hand pass that went uncalled and led to the San Jose Sharks beating the St. Louis Blues, Erik Karlsson said the team won "a fair game." By
Up Next
Despite an illegal hand pass that went uncalled and led to the San Jose Sharks beating the St. Louis Blues, Erik Karlsson said the team won "a fair game." By

The NHL followed the NFL’s lead with a controversial play that wasn’t reviewable and left one team’s fan base fuming.

Saints fans are still smarting over a non-call on an obvious pass interference call that likely would have helped New Orleans beat the Rams in the NFC Championship Game in January.

On Wednesday night, four officials missed a hand pass by a Sharks player that set up the game-winning goal in overtime as San Jose beat the Blues 5-4 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in St. Louis.

Here is the play:

This is not reviewable as the NBC Sports broadcasters noted:

Blues players and officials were not pleased:

And former NHL players spoke out about it:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  