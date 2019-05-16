For Pete's Sake
Here’s the Sharks hand pass that led to winning goal against the Blues
Despite uncalled hand pass, Karlsson thinks Sharks beat Blues in a ‘fair game’
The NHL followed the NFL’s lead with a controversial play that wasn’t reviewable and left one team’s fan base fuming.
Saints fans are still smarting over a non-call on an obvious pass interference call that likely would have helped New Orleans beat the Rams in the NFC Championship Game in January.
On Wednesday night, four officials missed a hand pass by a Sharks player that set up the game-winning goal in overtime as San Jose beat the Blues 5-4 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals in St. Louis.
Here is the play:
This is not reviewable as the NBC Sports broadcasters noted:
Blues players and officials were not pleased:
And former NHL players spoke out about it:
Comments