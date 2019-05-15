For Pete's Sake
Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stepped in as a weatherman on Hawaiian TV
Marcus Peters says the Chiefs should’ve beat the Patriots
Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is in Hawaii for a youth football camp and planned to do some surfing. He also tried his hand at weather forecasting.
Peters, the former Chiefs star, joined Hawaii News Now to talk about his camp, and he was given an opportunity to do the weather segment* on the television news program.
*That’s not as challenging as predicting the weather in Kansas City, right?
Peters pointed out where to find waves and sharks, and he tried to get his bearings with the green screen.
One anchor said: “Not as easy as it looks, huh?”
Peters’ response: “Hell no.” He then burst out laughing.
It was a funny bit:
