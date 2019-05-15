Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters stepped in as a weatherman on Hawaiian TV

Marcus Peters says the Chiefs should’ve beat the Patriots Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters said his former team should've beaten the Patriots. Instead, he'll just catch up with linebacker Justin Houston this week in Atlanta. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters said his former team should've beaten the Patriots. Instead, he'll just catch up with linebacker Justin Houston this week in Atlanta.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters is in Hawaii for a youth football camp and planned to do some surfing. He also tried his hand at weather forecasting.

Peters, the former Chiefs star, joined Hawaii News Now to talk about his camp, and he was given an opportunity to do the weather segment* on the television news program.

*That’s not as challenging as predicting the weather in Kansas City, right?

Peters pointed out where to find waves and sharks, and he tried to get his bearings with the green screen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One anchor said: “Not as easy as it looks, huh?”

Peters’ response: “Hell no.” He then burst out laughing.

It was a funny bit:

Marcus Peters as the weather man pic.twitter.com/ciZlSflVh9 — Master (@MasterTes) May 15, 2019