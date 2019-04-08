Former Chiefs star Jamaal Charles on why he belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame

For Pete's Sake

The day will come when former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles will be added to the Ring of Honor at Arrowhead Stadium.

But will he be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio? That’s hardly a slam dunk, although Charles thinks he belongs.

“I mean, some of my numbers look way better than some people already in Canton,” Charles told TMZ. “What’s definitely going hurt me is not winning a Super Bowl...”

Charles rushed for 7,653 yards and 44 touchdowns in a 10-year career with the Chiefs, Broncos and Jaguars. That’s 56th all-time, just behind Denver star Terrell Davis, who is in the Hall of Fame. Charles’ career rushing yards are more than former Browns star Leroy Kelly and former Broncos star Floyd Kelly. Both are Hall of Famers.

Among running backs, Charles’ 5.4 yards per rushing attempt is second all-time behind Marion Motley, who played most of his career with the Browns and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. Charles is ahead of Jim Brown (5.2), Mercury Morris (5.1) and Joe Perry, Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders (both 5.0).

“That tells you what type of player I was,” Charles told TMZ. “I gave it my all. Every time I touched the ball, I averaged 6 yards a carry, basically, and I wish I can leave that legacy and hope it can stand for a while. But I know records were made to be broken.”

Charles, who was the Chiefs’ third-round pick in the 2008 draft, also caught 310 passes for 2,593 yards and 20 touchdowns. As he told TMZ, Charles never won a Super Bowl. In fact, the Chiefs were 0-2 in playoff games that Charles played.

You can see more of what Charles told TMZ here.

What do you think? Should Charles get a gold jacket and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment:

