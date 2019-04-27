‘Wow. That’s something else.’ Drew Lock touched by congratulatory video from his dad

Mizzou QB Drew Lock’s final message to Tigers fans after Liberty Bowl loss Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock had a special message to Tigers fans after the teams’ 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec 31, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock had a special message to Tigers fans after the teams’ 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Monday, Dec 31, 2018.

Not long after the Broncos chose former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock in the NFL Draft, Denver tweeted a video showing Lock’s father, Andy, paying tribute to his son.

Andy Lock, a former Missouri offensive lineman, was an assistant coach for his son’s fourth-grade team, which was mentioned in the video.

“This has been such a cool journey, man, for the minute you stepped on that football field as a fourth grader and were playing tailback and came to me crying on the sideline that you didn’t want to run the ball anymore to where we are today,” Andy Lock said in the video. “We’re just blessed to have you represent our family and the University of Missouri and the city of Lee’s Summit.”

Drew Lock was watching his father speak and was clearly touched.

“Wow. Yeah, that’s something else,” Drew Lock said. “I know how much it meant to me. I know how much it meant to him.”

Here is the video: