Mizzou QB Drew Lock’s NFL Draft wait ends: He’s headed to the Denver Broncos

Lee’s Summit’s Drew Lock will play pro football for the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC West rival.

The Denver Broncos selected Lock, the Missouri senior quarterback, with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of Friday’s NFL Draft. Lock is the first of a number of Mizzou prospects who could get drafted this weekend, including wideout Emanuel Hall and defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr.

Lock was chosen one selection after Denver picked Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback was the fourth signal-caller taken in the draft, behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall), Duke’s Daniel Jones (No. 6), and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins (No. 15). Murray went to the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Giants took Jones with the most surprising pick of the first round. Haskins, a Maryland native, went to Washington. Many thought Lock had a chance to be the second quarterback off the board behind Murray, but Jones changed that.

Instead of returning to the green room on Friday, Lock elected to watch the draft a few blocks away at agent Tom Condon’s office.

Lock leaves MU as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. His 12,193 career passing yards and 99 touchdowns rank second to Chase Daniel at Mizzou and second and third in conference history, respectively.

In Denver, Lock joins a Broncos team that will likely sit him for the first few seasons behind new starting quarterback Joe Flaaco. Lock will have a familiar face in Denver in center Connor McGovern, who blocked for Lock as a freshman in 2015.