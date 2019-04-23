Richard Lovelady got in a funny ‘Game of Thrones’ vs. superheroes Twitter argument

From left, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) ready for battle in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Marvel Studios

There’s a big week ahead, and it has nothing to do with the NBA playoffs, Major League Baseball games or the NFL Draft.

A pivotal episode on “Game of Thrones” will air Sunday and “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters in just a few days. For pop-culture fans, there will be a lot to digest.

Royals’ left-hander Richard Lovelady apparently is a big “Avengers” fan, because he got into a funny Twitter spat with Nolan Watson, who is currently pitching for the Royals’ Class A-advanced team in Wilmington, Del.

It began when Watson, the Royals’ first-round pick in 2015, responded negatively to a tweet about Fortnite offering Avengers skins for game players. Lovelady took exception to that, and the two had a pretty funny discussion about “Game of Thrones” vs. superheroes.

They traded barbs involving Arya Stark, Tony Stark, Wolverine, Night King and “Toy Story.”

As far as Twitter spats go, this was tame stuff. But it was fun:

This is trash. Make Game of Thrones skins https://t.co/zh70b08R0S — Nolan Watson (@nolan_watson20) April 22, 2019

Stop — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

Avengers way more popular — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

Ask my boy @TheRealStanLee — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

I don’t even know what that means. I betcha my boy @TheRock isn’t worried about some king of the north — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

You ever seen toy story? Now that’s an army to be worried about.. ️ — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

My boy tony stark you ever heard of him. Made few films. Can fly and stuff — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

What about my boy Superman you snapping him in half. @GorillaGlue can you send my friend some glue his toy snapped in half — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019

You know who can’t be killed. @itsthewolverine dude made out of adamantium. About as metal as you’re head — Richard Lovelady (@RichardLovelad1) April 22, 2019