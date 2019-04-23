For Pete's Sake

Richard Lovelady got in a funny ‘Game of Thrones’ vs. superheroes Twitter argument

From left, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) ready for battle in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
There’s a big week ahead, and it has nothing to do with the NBA playoffs, Major League Baseball games or the NFL Draft.

A pivotal episode on “Game of Thrones” will air Sunday and “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters in just a few days. For pop-culture fans, there will be a lot to digest.

Royals’ left-hander Richard Lovelady apparently is a big “Avengers” fan, because he got into a funny Twitter spat with Nolan Watson, who is currently pitching for the Royals’ Class A-advanced team in Wilmington, Del.

It began when Watson, the Royals’ first-round pick in 2015, responded negatively to a tweet about Fortnite offering Avengers skins for game players. Lovelady took exception to that, and the two had a pretty funny discussion about “Game of Thrones” vs. superheroes.

They traded barbs involving Arya Stark, Tony Stark, Wolverine, Night King and “Toy Story.”

As far as Twitter spats go, this was tame stuff. But it was fun:

