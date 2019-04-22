‘We’re trying to be great together.’ Chiefs stars give advice to future KC draft picks

In a matter of days, there will be a new group of players for Chiefs fans to cheer.

The NFL Draft is Thursday to Saturday, and the Chiefs have picks in the first (29th overall), second (61st and 63rd), third (92nd), fifth (167th), sixth (201st and 214th) and seventh rounds (216th).

If the Chiefs use all of those picks, they will bring in eight new players and then likely add more undrafted free agents.

The Chiefs on Monday shared a video on Twitter, and it has messages from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz and Andrew Wylie for those players who will join the Chiefs.

“We’re trying to be great together. We’re trying to go out there and win that Super Bowl and build this organization to where it needs to be and that’s a dynasty,” Mahomes. “For y’all coming in, make sure that y’all come in with that mentality ... you’re going to get better each and every day.”

Kelce added: “This culture that we’ve been able to create here has a lot of people playing for each other.”

You can hear what else the players said here:

