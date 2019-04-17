For Pete's Sake
Tyler Lockett does parody of Russell Wilson’s in-bed video announcing Seahawks deal
Former Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett won’t win an Academy Award anytime soon, but he tried his hand at acting.
You may have come across that Twitter video of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson announcing his new contract with the Seahawks while in bed with his wife, Ciara. It was widely shared on Tuesday, and Lockett saw it, too.
So Lockett, who is a receiver for the Seahawks, and teammate D.J. Fluker re-enacted the scene, and well, it was goofy.
But that’s the point when you’re playing around with a friend, right?
Wilson loved it and shared it on Twitter:
Here is the original:
