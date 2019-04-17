FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett returns a punt during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Seattle. After watching Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill speed into the end zone on a return, a rush and a reception last month, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak decided to give his own dashing dynamo a chance, the Seahawks boast in Tyler Lockett, and the Falcons flaunt in Taylor Gabriel. AP Photo

Former Kansas State wide receiver Tyler Lockett won’t win an Academy Award anytime soon, but he tried his hand at acting.

You may have come across that Twitter video of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson announcing his new contract with the Seahawks while in bed with his wife, Ciara. It was widely shared on Tuesday, and Lockett saw it, too.

So Lockett, who is a receiver for the Seahawks, and teammate D.J. Fluker re-enacted the scene, and well, it was goofy.

But that’s the point when you’re playing around with a friend, right?

Wilson loved it and shared it on Twitter:

Here is the original: