Danny Duffy’s trip to Kansas City for the start of the 2019 season may have been delayed, but his high school’s baseball team is here.

The Cabrillo High School baseball team arrived on Monday and will play a game against the Blue Springs High School team at Satchel Paige Stadium on Wednesday.

The Conquistadores, who are on spring break this week, will face Joplin High School on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

While Duffy remains at extended spring training in Arizona while recovering from shoulder soreness, the Royals are facing the White Sox in Chicago, so he knew he wouldn’t be joining the fun.

But Duffy paid for the trip from Lompoc, California, and planned the activities with the team’s baseball coach, according to the Lompoc Record.





“I go back there and kick it with the high school. A lot of those kids I knew when they were yay-high,” Duffy said while holding his hand down around his knee during an interview in spring training. “I went to school with a lot of their, this sounds old, but uncles. It’ll be fun. It’ll be a lot of fun for the boys.”

Duffy, who graduated from Cabrillo High School in 2007, also arranged for the team to tour Kauffman Stadium and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

It’s not the first time Duffy has done something special for the Cabrillo baseball team.

Coach Jon Osborne told the Lompoc Record that Duffy rented the home stadium of the Class A Lake Elsinore Storm for Cabrillo baseball games in 2012 and 2013, and said Duffy has previously purchased uniforms, cleats, gloves and other equipment for the team.

“He doesn’t really care about accolades or pats on the back and stuff like that, he’s just happy that he’s able to do these things for our athletic programs,” Osborne told the Record when the trip was announced in November. “And our baseball program has been really, really blessed by Danny over the years. He’s done lots of things for our program and for our guys.”

Duffy was also happy to have the Joplin High School baseball team have the chance to play at Kauffman Stadium. After the devastating 2011 tornado ripped through Joplin, Duffy made the trek to help.

Unsurprisingly, Duffy has a heart from the citizens there, too.

“When we went down to Joplin apparently at that time some of the kids we met are now on the high school squad,” Duffy said. “So it kind of all works out. I fell in love with the will of that community. I think it reminds me a lot of mine. I think it just works out perfect. It’ll be a lot of fun.”