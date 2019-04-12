For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Tiger Woods tripped up by a sliding security guard at The Masters

Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance

Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. By
Up Next
Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. By

People watching The Masters on Friday weren’t expected to see Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a security guard.

But that’s what happened on the 14th hole.

Woods had just teed off and was focused on the flight of the ball when security guards came out to keep the crowd away from the star golfer.

But one guard slipped on the grass and hit Woods’ ankle/foot. Woods tripped but didn’t fall as he showed great balance.

Here is the moment:

Woods ended up getting a birdie on the hole:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019

For Pete's Sake

Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019

New Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was asked by a fan what to expect from the defense this fall, and his response had others excited for the season ahead. Here is what he wrote and the reaction.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service