Tiger Woods tripped up by a sliding security guard at The Masters

People watching The Masters on Friday weren’t expected to see Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a security guard.

But that’s what happened on the 14th hole.

Woods had just teed off and was focused on the flight of the ball when security guards came out to keep the crowd away from the star golfer.

But one guard slipped on the grass and hit Woods’ ankle/foot. Woods tripped but didn’t fall as he showed great balance.

Here is the moment:

After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/0DNpWn1AkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods ended up getting a birdie on the hole:

On the 14th hole, Tiger Woods’ drive found the second cut. Then, a security guard made contact with Tiger’s ankle after his approach through the trees.



Woods STILL made birdie. pic.twitter.com/zjugFDbTOn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019