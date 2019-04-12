For Pete's Sake
Tiger Woods tripped up by a sliding security guard at The Masters
Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance
People watching The Masters on Friday weren’t expected to see Tiger Woods nearly get taken out by a security guard.
But that’s what happened on the 14th hole.
Woods had just teed off and was focused on the flight of the ball when security guards came out to keep the crowd away from the star golfer.
But one guard slipped on the grass and hit Woods’ ankle/foot. Woods tripped but didn’t fall as he showed great balance.
Here is the moment:
Woods ended up getting a birdie on the hole:
