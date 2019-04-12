Whit Merrifield writes thank-you note to Royals fans after hit streak ends

Whit Merrifield’s hitting streak ends as the Royals’ losing skid continues Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield's franchise-record hitting streak came to an end after 31 games. The streak snapped in a game the Royals lost 7-6 in 10 innings to the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on April 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield's franchise-record hitting streak came to an end after 31 games. The streak snapped in a game the Royals lost 7-6 in 10 innings to the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium on April 11, 2019.

Whit Merrifield’s place in Royals’ history is secure thanks to his 31-game hitting streak.

Merrifield missed a chance to tie Hal Morris (‘96-’97) and Harry “Pud” Heilmann (‘22-’23), who both had 32-game hitting streaks, after going 0-for-6 in Thursday’s loss to the Mariners. Still, fans at Kauffman Stadium gave him a standing ovation at one point.

The support of Royals fans meant a lot to Merrifield, and he wrote a message to them that he shared on Twitter and Instagram after Thursday’s game.

Merrifield wrote: “Thank you to everybody for your support through these last 31 games. While it ended shorter than I would of liked and we haven’t got off to the best start, stepping in the box and hearing your cheers last night is a moment I’ll always remember. Thank you for sharing that ride with me. Joe D is safe... for now”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Joe DiMaggio holds the major-league record with a 56-game hitting streak in 1941.

Here is the Twitter message from Merrifield: