For Pete's Sake
Whit Merrifield writes thank-you note to Royals fans after hit streak ends
Whit Merrifield’s hitting streak ends as the Royals’ losing skid continues
Whit Merrifield’s place in Royals’ history is secure thanks to his 31-game hitting streak.
Merrifield missed a chance to tie Hal Morris (‘96-’97) and Harry “Pud” Heilmann (‘22-’23), who both had 32-game hitting streaks, after going 0-for-6 in Thursday’s loss to the Mariners. Still, fans at Kauffman Stadium gave him a standing ovation at one point.
The support of Royals fans meant a lot to Merrifield, and he wrote a message to them that he shared on Twitter and Instagram after Thursday’s game.
Merrifield wrote: “Thank you to everybody for your support through these last 31 games. While it ended shorter than I would of liked and we haven’t got off to the best start, stepping in the box and hearing your cheers last night is a moment I’ll always remember. Thank you for sharing that ride with me. Joe D is safe... for now”
Joe DiMaggio holds the major-league record with a 56-game hitting streak in 1941.
Here is the Twitter message from Merrifield:
Comments