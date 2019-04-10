For Pete's Sake

Awesome photo captures moment Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018, file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend attend City Harvest's 35th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on in New York. Teigen and Legend now have a baby boy to go with their toddler girl. The couple introduced Miles Theodore Stephens to the world on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words, and well, here’s your proof:

That photo was snapped by Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald, and there’s a lot going on, right? Heat star Dwyane Wade had just taken a shot during his home finale Tuesday and his right arm was extended. Meanwhile, he landed on model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend.

Some sort of beverage was spilled on Legend, and the look on each person’s face is priceless.

Fans from the entertainment and sports world were taken by the photo, which was turned into a meme, a work of art and a Christmas card.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
