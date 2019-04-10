For Pete's Sake
Awesome photo captures moment Dwyane Wade crashed into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words, and well, here’s your proof:
That photo was snapped by Charles Trainor Jr. of the Miami Herald, and there’s a lot going on, right? Heat star Dwyane Wade had just taken a shot during his home finale Tuesday and his right arm was extended. Meanwhile, he landed on model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend.
Some sort of beverage was spilled on Legend, and the look on each person’s face is priceless.
Fans from the entertainment and sports world were taken by the photo, which was turned into a meme, a work of art and a Christmas card.
Comments