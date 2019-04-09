For Pete's Sake

Budweiser’s tribute to Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade pulls at the heartstrings

COMMERCIAL: Budweiser - This Bud’s For 3, Dwyane Wade

Budweiser's commercial honoring the career of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Budweiser's commercial honoring the career of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. By

This tribute video contains no thunderous dunks, images of Dwyane Wade holding the NBA trophy or amazing long-range shots.

Nope, Budweiser went in a totally different direction with its video to honor Wade, who will play his final home game for the Miami Heat on Tuesday night and see his NBA career end on Wednesday.

Budweiser instead had Wade face people whose lives he changed with his off-the-court contributions, including his mother, Jolinda. Wade bought his mother a church after she started a ministry following her release from prison.

Wade also helped a woman graduate from college, helped a family that lost everything in a fire and made a difference to another family who lost a son/brother in the Parkland, Fla., shooting.

It’s a touching video and you can see it above

