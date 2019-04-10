For Pete's Sake

Jarrod Dyson hit a walk-off home run and won free tacos for Diamondbacks fans

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jarrod Dyson has ice poured over him by David Peralta (6) after Dyson’s two-run, walk-off home run against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-4.
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jarrod Dyson has ice poured over him by David Peralta (6) after Dyson’s two-run, walk-off home run against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 5-4. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Sometimes speed doesn’t need to do a thing.

Former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson, who coined the phrase “That’s what speed do,” used his bat instead of his legs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Arizona trailed 4-3 in the ninth inning, but had a runner on second base when Dyson stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter against Texas’ Jose Leclerc.

Dyson drilled a 2-2 pitch for a home run to right field that won the game and, because Arizona scored five runs, triggered a deal with Taco Bell in which fans can get three crunchy tacos (with the purchase of a large drink).

“That’s a tough guy to try and put a good at-bat against,” Dyson told MLB.com. “I tried to just stick with my game plan and get a pitch I could handle. Obviously, I was chasing earlier in the at-bat, so I had to settle down and just see the ball and pick my pitch. I just tried to pick me a good pitch over the middle of the plate and tried to do a little damage with it. I ended up getting a pitch I could handle and got lucky.”

Here is the home run:

