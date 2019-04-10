For Pete's Sake
Jarrod Dyson hit a walk-off home run and won free tacos for Diamondbacks fans
Sometimes speed doesn’t need to do a thing.
Former Royals outfielder Jarrod Dyson, who coined the phrase “That’s what speed do,” used his bat instead of his legs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Arizona trailed 4-3 in the ninth inning, but had a runner on second base when Dyson stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter against Texas’ Jose Leclerc.
Dyson drilled a 2-2 pitch for a home run to right field that won the game and, because Arizona scored five runs, triggered a deal with Taco Bell in which fans can get three crunchy tacos (with the purchase of a large drink).
“That’s a tough guy to try and put a good at-bat against,” Dyson told MLB.com. “I tried to just stick with my game plan and get a pitch I could handle. Obviously, I was chasing earlier in the at-bat, so I had to settle down and just see the ball and pick my pitch. I just tried to pick me a good pitch over the middle of the plate and tried to do a little damage with it. I ended up getting a pitch I could handle and got lucky.”
Here is the home run:
