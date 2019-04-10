For Pete's Sake

Cardinals outfielder’s misplay is an early contender for fielding gaffe of 2019

Screengrab of Cut4 Twitter video

The best part of this play isn’t Marcell Ozuna’s unfortunate attempt to make a spectacular catch, although baseball fans everywhere will get a laugh out of this.

No, what makes this all the better is the reaction from the Dodgers bullpen, which had a perfect view of what may end up being the worst defensive play of the 2019 season.

During Tuesday night’s game in Busch Stadium, Cardinals left fielder Ozuna thought he’d have to climb the wall to try and make a catch. While hanging there, Ozuna realized the ball was going to land in front of him and he made a leaping/falling/what-on-earth-just-happened attempt to make the catch.

He failed:

Here is a better look at the Dodgers bullpen, which loved the play:

MLB.com noted Ozuna ran 80 feet on a play where, according to Statcast, he only needed to cover 52.

“I’m just glad that he’s OK,” catcher Yadier Molina told MLB.com. “But, yeah, it was a funny play.”

