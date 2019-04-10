For Pete's Sake

Here’s Statcast breakdown of Royals’ Billy Hamilton scoring from second on a sac fly

Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, left, is late tagging Kansas City Royals’ Billy Hamilton (6) during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Hamilton scored from second on a sacrifice fly by teammate Adalberto Mondesi.
Seattle Mariners catcher Omar Narvaez, left, is late tagging Kansas City Royals’ Billy Hamilton (6) during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Hamilton scored from second on a sacrifice fly by teammate Adalberto Mondesi. Orlin Wagner AP Photo

Mallex Smith won’t make that mistake again.

Smith, the Mariners center fielder, tracked down a long fly off the bat of Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in the third inning of Wednesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.

After making the catch, Smith dropped to one knee and paused. That was just the opening Royals center fielder Billy Hamilton needed. Hamilton was on second when Mondesi hit the ball, so he tagged and headed for third base when he saw coach Mike Jirschele was waving him home.

Hamilton turned on the jets and made it from third base to home in 3.12 seconds, according to Statcast. Here’s a hot take: that’s really fast.

Statcast also noted that Hamilton’s sprint speed was 30.1 feet per second. One thing missing: a determination of how long Smith held the ball.

Here is the Statcast breakdown and a video play:

