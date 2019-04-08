Texas Tech cancels classes and Chris Beard asks Red Raiders fans to celebrate responsibly

Texas Tech fans flip car in celebration of Final Four win Basketball fans flipped over a car in Lubbock, Texas, on the night of April 6, 2019 after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat Michigan State, qualifying to play in the NCAA national championship title game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Basketball fans flipped over a car in Lubbock, Texas, on the night of April 6, 2019 after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat Michigan State, qualifying to play in the NCAA national championship title game.

No matter the outcome of Monday night’s NCAA Tournament championship game, Texas Tech students are the winners.

That’s because school president Lawrence Schovanec canceled classes for Tuesday because the Red Raiders are in the title game. Texas Tech’s game against Virginia in Minneapolis tips off at 8:20 p.m.

While he didn’t say it, Schovanec probably hopes that Tech fans will behave better if the Red Raiders win the title.

Police in Lubbock, Texas, used tear gas on fans after Saturday’s Final Four win over Michigan State. That includes singing on a car that had been flipped.

Y’all Wildin out there i see! https://t.co/pFjZ36kag3 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard was asked Sunday if he had a message for the fans.

“First of all, I know we have great fans at Texas Tech, and I know those students very well, and I just hate that the actions of a select few are putting Lubbock in maybe this light, but I’ve lived in Lubbock 13 years,” Beard said. “I know the students. I know the people. We have core values, but sometimes just a few people will do something, and I just hate that it kind of puts that light on it.

“So my message and my voice would be let’s celebrate this, let’s enjoy this, but let’s do it in the right way, in a safe way. But I want to recognize all the people that do do that the right way. All the people that spent their hard-earned time and money to come here. Our hotel last night was electric, but it was safe and professional and just good. I did see some of those things, it didn’t make me happy, but I’d like to recognize all the people that are doing it the right way. Hopefully this story isn’t just those select few that made some bad decisions.”



