Here are the first two strikeouts of Kyle Zimmer’s career with the Royals

By Pete Grathoff

April 01, 2019 09:19 AM

Kyle Zimmer talks about making his debut for the Royals at Kauffman Stadium

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer spoke with reporters after making his major-league debut in Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The often-injured prospect had nearly given up on his dream before having a stellar spring.
These are some of Kyle Zimmer’s statistics with the Royals: 0.00 ERA, 1 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 2 strikeouts.

Sure, it’s just one inning, but the fact that Zimmer has a major-league entry on Baseball-Reference.com’s site is amazing. Beset with injuries shortly after being drafted in the first round by the Royals in 2012, Zimmer took the (really) long way to the majors.

But with a perseverance that would impress Indiana Jones, Zimmer is now with the Royals.

“I never thought this day would be possible,” Royals manager Ned Yost said on opening day. “I never did. The way that he would continue to fight, but just struggled with injury after injury after injury...”

On Sunday, Zimmer made his debut in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

The first batter Zimmer faced was Daniel Palka. Here is how the plate appearance ended:

After Tim Anderson lined out to right field and James McCann singled, Zimmer got Yolmer Sanchez swinging:

Zimmer posted this message on Instagram on Sunday night:

I have no words to describe this week. All I can do is thank the countless number of people who have gotten me here. For years, I thought today would never be possible. But God is good, and my friends and family have been there for me every step of the way. To all my coaches, teammates, and trainers over the years, I wouldn’t be here without you. Special thanks to the @kcroyals for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime; and a huge shoutout to @drivelinebaseball and @sbriend for getting me back to doing what I love. Dreams do come true if you are willing to put in the work and refuse to throw in the towel. Thanks so much to all the fans for making today feel so special. The first of many! #ForeverRoyal : @jasonhannaphoto

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

