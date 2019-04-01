Here are the first two strikeouts of Kyle Zimmer’s career with the Royals

These are some of Kyle Zimmer’s statistics with the Royals: 0.00 ERA, 1 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 2 strikeouts.

Sure, it’s just one inning, but the fact that Zimmer has a major-league entry on Baseball-Reference.com’s site is amazing. Beset with injuries shortly after being drafted in the first round by the Royals in 2012, Zimmer took the (really) long way to the majors.

But with a perseverance that would impress Indiana Jones, Zimmer is now with the Royals.

“I never thought this day would be possible,” Royals manager Ned Yost said on opening day. “I never did. The way that he would continue to fight, but just struggled with injury after injury after injury...”





On Sunday, Zimmer made his debut in the Royals’ 6-3 loss to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

The first batter Zimmer faced was Daniel Palka. Here is how the plate appearance ended:

Kyle Zimmer's career starts with a swinging strikeout. #AlwaysRoyal



Tune in on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/EOdwP8BWgM pic.twitter.com/HOeb4Zhql2 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) March 31, 2019

After Tim Anderson lined out to right field and James McCann singled, Zimmer got Yolmer Sanchez swinging:

ICYMI - Zimmer caps off his solid MLB debut, striking out his second batter of the inning. pic.twitter.com/dzqXE5Sv3e — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 1, 2019

Zimmer posted this message on Instagram on Sunday night: