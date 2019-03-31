Royals ruin no-hit bid, see Kyle Zimmer make MLB debut, but can’t rally vs. White Sox

The Royals took the series, but they did not beat the Chicago White Sox into complete submission in their season-opening series.

The White Sox saved some face by handing the Royals a 6-3 loss to avoid a series sweep on Sunday afternoon. For a while, the 12,669 in attendance at Kauffman Stadium appeared poised to watch the Royals become the first victims of a no-hitter this season.

Instead, the Royals scored all three of their runs in the seventh inning or later to come up short on a day that included the major-league debuts of relief pitchers Kyle Zimmer and Chris Ellis. Zimmer, formerly one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, overcame numerous injuries through the years and spent all of last season rehabbing.

The positive vibes from Zimmer’s feel-good story weren’t enough to rally the Royals after their offense sat dormant for the first two-thirds of the game against White Sox starter Luca Giolito, another formerly heralded pitching prospect.

Alex Gordon’s line-drive single up the middle, his first hit of the season, ended the no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning. A few pitches later, Ryan O’Hearn doubled to score Gordon from first, and Lucas Duda smacked a single down the right-field line to score O’Hearn and chase Giolito from the game.

Giolito finished the day having allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. Giolito, who struck out eight, staked his club to a 6-2 lead through seven innings.

While Giolito kept the Royals’ batters at bay for the better part of the day, Kansas City starter Jorge Lopez went from lights-out to vulnerable in the blink of an eye. After having struck out four and allowed one hit in the first three innings, the middle of the White Sox order jumped on Lopez the second time through.

Jose Abreu blasted a 3-1 pitch from Lopez off of an advertisement between the waterfalls in left-center field. The next pitch from Lopez, a slider to Yonder Alonso, also left the playing field in a hurry. The White Sox hitters hit back-to-back home runs for the first time since they did it against the Royals on Aug. 19, 2018.

Lopez pitched into the sixth inning but got pulled before recording an out. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk in five innings plus. He struck out five in his first start of the season.

Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy, KC’s second reliever of the game, gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings before giving way to Zimmer.

Zimmer pitched a scoreless inning that included two strikeouts. Ellis worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth.