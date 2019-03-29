For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

The Tournament isn’t over, and this is why Texas Tech’s Beard is already a big winner

By Pete Grathoff

March 29, 2019 11:13 AM

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard on advancing to Sweet 16

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach speaks to reporters after defeating the Buffalo Bulls 78-58 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 to advance to the Sweet 16.
By
Up Next
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach speaks to reporters after defeating the Buffalo Bulls 78-58 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 to advance to the Sweet 16.
By

A year ago, Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

But the Red Raiders lost four starters, including one who was a first-round pick in the NBA draft. Texas Tech was a preseason No. 7 pick — in the Big 12.

Despite the low expectations, Texas Tech won a share of the Big 12 regular season title and is back in the Elite Eight after the Red Raiders beat Michigan 63-44 on Thursday night.

While Texas Tech still needs three more victories to claim the school’s first NCAA Tournament title, coach Chris Beard has emerged as a big winner.

Beard has been mentioned as a possible candidate for jobs at Arkansas and UCLA, and he’s earned $475,000 in bonus money, according to the Dallas Morning News.

There’s been quite a buzz for Beard on Twitter, too, including from national basketball writers:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

ncaa

for-petes-sake

ncaa

  Comments  