The Tournament isn’t over, and this is why Texas Tech’s Beard is already a big winner

A year ago, Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

But the Red Raiders lost four starters, including one who was a first-round pick in the NBA draft. Texas Tech was a preseason No. 7 pick — in the Big 12.

Despite the low expectations, Texas Tech won a share of the Big 12 regular season title and is back in the Elite Eight after the Red Raiders beat Michigan 63-44 on Thursday night.

While Texas Tech still needs three more victories to claim the school’s first NCAA Tournament title, coach Chris Beard has emerged as a big winner.

Beard has been mentioned as a possible candidate for jobs at Arkansas and UCLA, and he’s earned $475,000 in bonus money, according to the Dallas Morning News.

There’s been quite a buzz for Beard on Twitter, too, including from national basketball writers:

Some of y’all tried to drag me earlier this year when I said Chris Beard was a top-5 coach. He’s about to go to back-to-back Elite 8s at TEXAS TECH. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 29, 2019

Chris Beard. Wins everywhere he goes. No matter how difficult the gig. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 29, 2019

Texas Tech had never gone to an Elite 8 before last year. They did, then lost 5 of their top 6 scorers, including a lottery pick + a couple key seniors. Now theyre back in the Elite 8. There arent words to describe what Chris Beard has done in Lubbock. Dude is from another PLANET — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 29, 2019

If you're UCLA, you throw everything at Chris Beard. Everything. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) March 29, 2019

Beginning to think that Chris Beard hire is gonna work out for Texas Tech. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 29, 2019

I'll say it again (for those in the back). Chris Beard is one of the best coaches in America. — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) March 29, 2019

Chris Beard’s one year at Little Rock is another example of him being amazing. Here are Little Rock’s KenPom rankings before, with, and after Chris Beard:



2013: 220th

2014: 219th

2015: 235th

CHRIS BEARD: 56th

2017: 245th

2018: 296th

2019: 225th https://t.co/nlBTFJ0bUS — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 29, 2019

A look at what Kirby Hocutt will be handing Chris Beard as soon as the team plane lands in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/EsJZE1mmdB — Wreck 'Em Red (@WreckEm_Red) March 25, 2019