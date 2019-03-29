The Tournament isn’t over, and this is why Texas Tech’s Beard is already a big winner

A year ago, Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
But the Red Raiders lost four starters, including one who was a first-round pick in the NBA draft. Texas Tech was a preseason No. 7 pick — in the Big 12.
Despite the low expectations, Texas Tech won a share of the Big 12 regular season title and is back in the Elite Eight after the Red Raiders beat Michigan 63-44 on Thursday night.
While Texas Tech still needs three more victories to claim the school’s first NCAA Tournament title, coach Chris Beard has emerged as a big winner.
Beard has been mentioned as a possible candidate for jobs at Arkansas and UCLA, and he’s earned $475,000 in bonus money, according to the Dallas Morning News.
There’s been quite a buzz for Beard on Twitter, too, including from national basketball writers:
