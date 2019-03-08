Coming soon: A 3-foot-tall bobblehead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t make the cut the first time.

After the 2017 NFL Draft, bobbleheads were made for the top picks by FOCO, which is described as “a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise.”

Mahomes was drafted 10th overall out of Texas Tech by the Chiefs, so he didn’t get a bobblehead.

After Mahomes’ breakout 2018 season, that has be rectified. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Mahomes draft-day bobblehead made by FOCO. The museum is selling the bobbleheads for $40 each plus an $8 shipping cost.

Only 2,017 bobbleheads will be sold.

The museum also announced that it will be selling a 3-foot-tall Mahomes bobblehead. The cost: $800. The museum said it is taking pre-orders and plans to ship them in August.

A photo of that bobblehead is not available, but here is a look at the Mahomes draft bobblehead, which you can order here: