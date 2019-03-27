Jeff Green has magnanimous response after Lakers’ Lance Stephenson’s viral move

It’s been a terrible year for the Los Angeles Lakers, so maybe fans just wanted to give them this one.

At the end of the first quarter of the Lakers-Wizards game on Tuesday night, Los Angeles guard Lance Stephenson appeared to make a move that sent Washington’s Jeff Green tumbling backward.

Stephenson then made a shot, and the Lakers bench, which has seen LA win a mere 33 games this season, went bananas, flailing about on the sideline and endline.

The thing is Green lost his balance because Stephenson stepped on his foot.

Watch closely:

Apparently, most people missed the fact that Green’s foot was stepped on or perhaps fans didn’t care. Either way, the video went viral quickly.

Green took it all in stride.

“I can confirm that he did step on my foot,” Green told Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. “But you know, run with it. I don’t care. He ‘crossed me.’ If that makes everybody happy.”