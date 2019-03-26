For Pete's Sake

Quin Snyder had Jazz intentionally foul others so Suns’ star couldn’t get 60 points

By Pete Grathoff

March 26, 2019 09:35 AM

It was garbage time in Monday night’s Jazz-Suns game in Salt Lake City, so Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov pulled Devin Booker with Phoenix trailing by 23 points.

Booker had 56 points at the time, but just a few minutes later he was put back into the game with 2:57 to play, according to the Arizona Republic.

A free throw and a basket got Booker to 59 points with 1:31 remaining and the Suns trailing 118-88.

But he wouldn’t get to 60.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder, the former Missouri coach, was overheard saying that the Jazz weren’t going to let Booker get to 60 points, the Republic reported.

Jimmer Fredette missed two shots for the Suns, then the Jazz committed two fouls on players other than Booker and Utah won 125-92.

“I wanted him to get 60,” Suns center Deandre Ayton told the Republic. “I saw what Utah did.”

This is what the Jazz did:

Interestingly, Kokoskov was an assistant to Snyder at Mizzou for one season, so the two know each other well. Another interesting note: Booker’s father, Melvin, was a Mizzou Hall of Fame basketball player for the Tigers in the 1990s, before Snyder coached MU.

