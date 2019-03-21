Watch Hunter Dozier’s mammoth 452-foot home run in Royals’ win over Rockies

The dimensions at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., are a bit larger than Kauffman Stadium.

The fences are 345 feet down the lines, the gaps are 390 feet and dead center is 410 feet. This is important to note when watching where a ball hit by Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier landed during Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Dozier’s home run off lefty Tyler Anderson nearly cleared the berm in left-center field.

On Sunday, Dozier was asked if he was working on anything particular this spring, and he said: “I’m just trying to get the timing back right now,” Dozier said. “Spring training is what it is, just getting the feeling back.”

His timing looked fine with this prodigious blast:

