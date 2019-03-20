For Pete's Sake

After Danny Duffy quits Twitter because of trolls, Royals fans show him some love

By Pete Grathoff

March 20, 2019 01:27 PM

For the third time, Royals’ left-hander Danny Duffy has quit Twitter.

One troll said Duffy was “underachieving” and that he needs to go away, and another said he was “disappointed” in Duffy. On Tuesday, Duffy said he was quitting Twitter and his account was moved to private on Wednesday.

Fans saw the interactions and tried to let Duffy know they appreciated him and hoped he wouldn’t let the negative comments get to him.

A Royals fan named Mark Van Baale shared part of the last message Duffy tweeted before his tweets disappeared:

Here is a sample of what Royals fans wrote to Duffy:

