How to stream NCAA Tournament games from a computer, tablet or phone

Now the real fun begins.

The NCAA Tournament may have kicked off with the play-in games, but the Thursday marks the first of four consecutive days with a full slate of games.

Of course, if you’re at work, having access to a television might not be an option. But there are ways to stream the games.

The best place to start is with the NCAA March Madness Live website and app, which will be showing every game. You will have to have cable and know your username/password to access the games, but fans can watch for three hours without logging in. Games shown on CBS won’t count against that time limit (except on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One and Chromecast).

Here is the link to the app on Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV, Xbox One, Roku and Chromecast. But, remember, you can also watch from a computer using this site.

Additionally, fans can stream the games on Hulu with Live TV (which has a free trial, but will then charge a monthly fee), YouTube Live (it also has a free trial, but then will charge a monthly fee), PlayStation Vue (another free trial/monthly fee option), fubo TV and Sling TV (which will have all channels except CBS).

For those five options, fans will need to make sure that CBS is available as part of the package.

If you have cable, the first- and second-round games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and Tru TV. Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be on CBS and TBS, while the Final Four and national-championship game will be shown on CBS.