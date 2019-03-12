NFL players were blown away by Browns trade for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2019 NFL season officially begins Wednesday, but things have been anything but quiet in the league the last few days.
There has been a flurry of activity this week, with teams agreeing to terms with high-profile free agents and a number of big trades.
The cherry on top came late Tuesday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns worked out a deal to acquire star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., from the New York Giants. Cleveland reportedly will be sending the Giants a first- and third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.
The move stunned NFL players, who took to Twitter to share their feelings.
Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson, the former Chiefs player, tweeted about Browns general manager John Dorsey:
Soon-to-be Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared the feeling of many NFL fans:
Chargers safety Derwin James tweeted a simple emoji:
Cowboys linebacker Justin March-Lillard, another former Chiefs player, joked that a couple of former Cavaliers players are going to want to return to Cleveland:
Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was stunned:
Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward noted the Browns also have former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt:
The Browns’ Damarious Randall apparently likes Dorsey:
Dez Bryant said Giants fans will be switching allegiances:
Cardinals running back David Johnson said things have been crazy this week:
Washington cornerback Josh Norman shared a popular meme:
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted:
