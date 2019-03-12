NFL players were blown away by Browns trade for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2019 NFL season officially begins Wednesday, but things have been anything but quiet in the league the last few days.

There has been a flurry of activity this week, with teams agreeing to terms with high-profile free agents and a number of big trades.

The cherry on top came late Tuesday afternoon when the Cleveland Browns worked out a deal to acquire star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., from the New York Giants. Cleveland reportedly will be sending the Giants a first- and third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The move stunned NFL players, who took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson, the former Chiefs player, tweeted about Browns general manager John Dorsey:

Dorsey ...... sheesh !! — Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) March 13, 2019

Soon-to-be Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared the feeling of many NFL fans:

WHAT IS GOING ON — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 13, 2019

Chargers safety Derwin James tweeted a simple emoji:

Cowboys linebacker Justin March-Lillard, another former Chiefs player, joked that a couple of former Cavaliers players are going to want to return to Cleveland:

Lebron and Kyrie going back to Cleveland. — JML (@Bubba_March) March 13, 2019

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson was stunned:

WOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED? — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) March 13, 2019

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward noted the Browns also have former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt:





Wait they signed Kareem Hunt too!!AFC going to be a lot different. You better pack your Defense in the AFC this year! — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 13, 2019

The Browns’ Damarious Randall apparently likes Dorsey:





John Dorsey lowkey a genius... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 5, 2019

OBJ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 13, 2019

Dez Bryant said Giants fans will be switching allegiances:

The whole New York Giants fan base just switched to Cleveland.... Smh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 13, 2019

Cardinals running back David Johnson said things have been crazy this week:

This is the craziest free agency EVER!!! — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 13, 2019

Washington cornerback Josh Norman shared a popular meme:

Mean while dg in Gotham right Now.. pic.twitter.com/ROYhW8QA5G — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 13, 2019

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted: