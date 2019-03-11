Texas Tech tweeted a funny meme after K-State clinched share of Big 12 title

Among the many reasons to see “Spider-Man Into The Spider Verse” is a clever usage of a popular meme on Twitter.

It’s the one from the animated “Spider-Man” television show of the late 1960s in which Spidey sees a twin and they’re pointed at each other.

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve seen that meme a lot.

An altered version of that meme is what Texas Tech used when it responded to Kansas State’s tweet about winning the Big 12 men’s basketball championship. Tech clinched a share on Saturday afternoon and a few hours later K-State won a share as well.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Here is what Tech tweeted:

Although they tied for the title, the Wildcats are the top seed in this week’s Big 12 Tournament.