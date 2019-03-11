Here are NCAA Tournament seeding projections for K-State, KU from national experts

I’m not sure this is really necessary, but here’s a disclaimer: a lot can happen between now and Selection Sunday.

That’s this Sunday and it’s when Kansas State and Kansas will learn their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Here are five projections for the Wildcats and Jayhawks from national media outlets. You’ll note that they are fairly consistent on the seeding but not necessarily the regions or even the sites of the first games in those regions thanks to the pod system.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports sees K-State and KU as getting No. 4 seeds. The Wildcats would play Hofstra in a South Region game in Hartford, Conn. Win the game, and K-State would face either Virginia Tech or a play-in game winner. In this prediction, the Jayhawks would be in the East Region and face UC-Irvine in San Jose, Calif., and would take on the winner of the Marquette/New Mexico State game.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Beller also has Kansas and K-State as No. 4 seeds. The Jayhawks would play Hofstra in the South Region in this projection. The Maryland/Liberty winner would be next. The Wildcats would be in the Midwest Region, which could mean playing at the Sprint Center. K-State’s first game would be against New Mexico State. Win that, and the Cats would face Florida State or the winner of a play-in game between Indiana and Creighton.

Fox Sports’ Bracketeering shows K-State as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest and playing the winner of the San Jose/North Carolina State play-in game. Win that game, and the Wildcats would face the Wisconsin/Old Dominion winner with a chance to advance to the Sprint Center. KU is predicted to be a No. 3 seed in the East and would face Wright State with the Marquette/Temple winner on deck.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has KU as a No. 4 seed in the East with Hofstra as its first opponent in Hartford. If the Jayhawks win that game, they would face the Maryland or Murray State. K-State is also seen as a No. 4 seed, but in the South where it would play Vermont in San Jose. Virginia Tech or New Mexico State would be up next if the Wildcats won that game.

USA Today’s Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson see K-State as a No. 4 seed in the East and facing Vermont in Hartford. Virginia Tech or Murray State would be the Wildcats’ next opponent. KU is projected as a fourth seed in the Midwest Region and would have Hofstra as its first opponent in, yep, Hartford. Win that game, and the Jayhawks would face the winner of Maryland and Creighton/Belmont with a shot to get to the Sprint Center for the Sweet 16.