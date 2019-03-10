Raiders fans are pumped up about trade that will send Antonio Brown to Oakland

Chiefs fans will see Antonio Brown each year at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders reportedly have a trade in place to acquire Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a third- and fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Brown had sought a deal that would allow him to leave the Steelers, and he apparently got his wish late Saturday night.

While the trade won’t become official until Wednesday when the new NFL season begins, Brown tweeted a photo of himself in a Raiders uniform after the reports of the trade surfaced.

Among those excited about the move: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Raiders fans share that enthusiasm for the trade. This is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter:

No one understands how i hyped i was when the boys told me this news while drinking. Big hyped #RaidersNation baby https://t.co/StnroIjkdV — luis (@luism63_) March 10, 2019

Waking up and making sure it all wasn't a dream..... #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/1kBYfDhEzu — Kyle Waymon (@kylewaymon) March 10, 2019

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!! — Kevin (@ToKeNasty) March 10, 2019