Fans share favorite memories from Jayhawks’ Big 12 championship streak

Kansas’ 14-0 run was snapped Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks’ 14-year run as Big 12 champions is over, and sports fans have noted that the iPhone and Twitter didn’t exist when the streak began. Another perspective: the average life expectancy in the United States is 78.6 years, so KU’s streak covered 17.8 percent of a typical person’s life.

For KU fans, there were a lot of great memories, and they shared their favorites on Twitter after the Jayhawks’ loss at Oklahoma. Here are some of the games those fans mentioned (in no particular order):

Feb. 25, 2013: KU 108, Iowa State 96, OT

Elijah Johnson scored 39 points, including eight in the final 29 seconds of regulation and 12 in overtime, as coach Bill Self won his 500th game and left Cyclones fans stunned at Hilton Coliseum. And one was particularly upset. KU and K-State tied for the best record in the Big 12 at 12-4 in the 2012-13 season.

Elijah Johnson at Hilton Colliseum. 39 points and some absolutely insane shots — Jack Urban (@TheJackUrban) March 6, 2019

Win over ISU in Ames in '13. Streak on the line basically. Ej goes crazy final stretch ku ties it. Goes to OT Ej again. Dunk at the end. 500 wins for self. Weathermax tries to fight self. Racist cyclones fans threaten Ej on Twitter. It was crazy. — Captain William Corker US Space Force (@WillCorker) March 6, 2019

Feb. 25, 2012: KU 87, Missouri 86, OT

The Jayhawks rallied from a 19-point deficit and tied the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Thomas Robinson blocked Phil Pressey’s shot at the end of regulation, and in overtime Tyshon Taylor made two free throws that provided the winning margin in the final “Border War” game. The Jayhawks won the Big 12 with a 16-2 record in 2011-12, while Mizzou was second at 14-4.

The last Mizzou game. I flew in from PHL and went with my dad. I’ll never forget the absolute jubilation in the stands and my dad jumping up and down while hugging me. It was so loud our ears rang for the next day. — Belinda (@_booey) March 6, 2019

The last game I saw in AFH was the last time Missouri played there. I was with my dad and I’ll never forget that day. The night is pretty foggy and I have vague recollections of my dad falling up the hill. #kubball — Sad Jayhawk Fan (@mattyd_davis) March 6, 2019

One of my best has to be the last Mizzou game at home. Huge comeback with T Rob's block to send it to OT. Best atmosphere I've ever seen...and Mass St in 2008. #RockChalk — Patrick Wenger (@pnwenger) March 6, 2019

KU vs MU 2012 my freshman year in the stands and on TV. Come back from down 19 and after we get to meet Verne Lundquist and takes pics. "right up there with UK Duke" were his words. — D@rnell (@Mr_Darnell92) March 6, 2019

Jan. 4, 2016: KU 109, Oklahoma 106, 3OT

In the first matchup in Big 12 history between teams ranked first and second in the AP poll, Buddy Hield scored 46 points for the Sooners in a losing cause. Perry Ellis had 27 points and 13 rebounds for KU, while scored 22 and Wayne Selden 21. An ESPN audience was enthralled by the thriller. KU won the Big 12 with a 15-3 record that year. West Virginia was second at 13-5.

#1 vs #2 triple OT thriller — T from 97th (@TeeBrock) March 6, 2019

The #1 vs #2 triple OT game vs OU — Michael Magyar (@MikeMagyar28) March 6, 2019

Buying tix at the last minute & driving from Ark. up to Lawrence w/ my son for KU-OU 1 v 2. Leaned over to him at end of 2nd OT & said, “No matter what happens, you’ve seen one helluva game. You’ll never forget it.” — JayhawkMama (@JHawkintheSouth) March 6, 2019

March 3, 2015: KU 76, West Virginia 69, OT

Two weeks earlier, the Mountaineers beat the Jayhawks by a point at home. In this game, West Virginia raced to an 18-point first-half lead and KU star Perry Ellis went down with an injury in front of stunned Allen Fieldhouse. But the Jayhawks erased an eight-point deficit with 2:32 left in regulation and Jamari Traylor’s dunk in overtime gave Kansas a lead it didn’t relinquish as it clinched the Big 12 title. KU won the Big 12 with a 13-5 record, while Oklahoma and Iowa State finished second at 12-4.

Comeback from 8 down w 2 minutes Against WVU In 2015. — Aaron Franklin (@AA_Ronneous) March 6, 2019

That WVU game was insane. Might be the closest thing to the final MU game I’ve ever seen. — Michael R. Bull (@bulltown03) March 6, 2019

Here are some other games/lists that KU fans noted:

The Thomas Robinson dunk against Baylor. Never had I seen a dunk in the first minute be what ended a game. — Brad Hallier (@bhallier) March 6, 2019

Sherron and Pullen game in Manhattan. Sherron battled back spasms but hit go-ahead basket in OT. — Christopher Tenpenny (@Tenpenny88) March 6, 2019

Last MU game in the Fieldhouse, Triple OT against OU, back from 14 against WVU — Jennifer Hull (@ppanther56) March 6, 2019

Last game of the Border War

T-Rob monster ally-oop against Baylor @ home

Elijah Johnson going absolutely off @ Iowa St.

Withey screaming

Ben McLemore off the glass buzzer beater to go to OT and win against Iowa St.

Svi traveling game winner



And thats just off the top of my head pic.twitter.com/7ZC4nSQOYT — Kyle Fisher (@TheKyleFisher) March 6, 2019

Ranking my personal favorites:

1) T-Rob against mu

2) 3OT vs Buddy Hield

3) Elijah Johnson vs ISU

4) Comeback win against WVU — Brett Boresow (@brettb13) March 6, 2019

Oh the games in 08 against Kevin Durant and the triple OT win against OU were fantastic basketball games as well!! The list may be to long. — PJ (@pjarnold) March 6, 2019