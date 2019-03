It had to end sometime, right?

Kansas’ incredible streak of Big 12 championships came to an end with Tuesday night’s loss to Oklahoma. There will be no 15th straight conference title.

That left Jayhawks fans feeling a mix of emotions: sadness and pride.

Here is a sample of what they were saying on Twitter:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

I was THREE the last time #kubball lost the big 12. I’ve been soso lucky to grow up and watch absolute domination️rcjh forever — Ellie Copaken (@elliecopaken) March 6, 2019

14 years straight in one of the toughest conferences, i don’t wanna hear anybody else in the Big 12 say a word. #RCJH — . (@Trey3llis) March 6, 2019

All good things come to an end... Does it suck? Yeah for sure, but I’m just glad we broke the record! #RCJH — Morgan James (@morgoj) March 6, 2019

Here’s a shoutout to the Jayhawks that started the streak. Not only did they start the #KUbballstreak of 14 straight, KU has won 18 out of 22 Big12 seasons, now it’s in 23rd year. We are spoiled. Win or lose, I love my Jayhawks. Rock Chalk! #kubball pic.twitter.com/Nk64lTCbce — Sandy Rush (@SRush_63) March 6, 2019

This may hurt KU fans, but now is the time to appreciate a decade and a half of dominance. Some of my best memories are from the past 14 years. I’ll always be proud of the streak and this years team too. Through all the adversity they fought til the end. RCJH — Brennan (@BrennanGrose01) March 6, 2019

14 years strong, name someone else who’s done it better? #RCJH — Junior Nations (@big_jun816) March 6, 2019

Tonight it appears the 14 year streak will officially come an end so I’ll have some whiskey... I couldn’t legally drink when the streak started

Impressive run #rcjh #KUbballstreak pic.twitter.com/G8JfPPg59S — Austin J (@ajb01105) March 6, 2019

KU played 514 games as the reining champs from 2005-2019. That is crazy in a Power 5 Conference and will never be done again. #KUbballstreak — Avery Osen (@33avery) March 6, 2019