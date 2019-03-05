Sooners are eager to put an official end to KU’s Big 12 title streak on Tuesday

The odds are not good for Kansas to win a 15th straight Big 12 Conference championship, but the Jayhawks are still alive.

To have a chance, the Jayhawks must win their last final two games, starting with Tuesday’s contest at Oklahoma. And in case you wondered, KU’s conference title streak is well known in Norman, Okla.

“That stretch is unbelievable,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told the Norman Transcript of Kansas. “It’s never been done before so I guess it makes it hard to imagine someone doing what they’ve done. … Kansas State and Texas Tech having a one-game lead with two games to go represents just how tough the league is.”

Kruger said that before K-State and Tech won on Monday night, and left KU needing to beat OU on Tuesday to stay a game back.

The Sooners, who are 18-11 overall and 6-10 in conference play, are still hoping for an NCAA Tournament bid, and beating KU would improve their resume. But center Jamuni McNeace and his teammates also know that a win Tuesday would put an official end to KU’s streak.

“We got ourselves a little history, try to make sure they take an L when they’re here and hopefully stop that,” McNeace told the Daily Oklahoman about Kansas.

For the Oklahoma seniors, Tuesday will be their final regular-season home game.

“I just wanna have a big game and leave my legacy here in a special way,” Christian James told the Daily Oklahoman. “Beating Kansas at home for the last time … that would be pretty special.”

Soonersports.com noted that Oklahoma has won its final home game of the season in 13 of the last 15 seasons, including the last eight.