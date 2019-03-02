Devonte’ Graham ‘apologizes’ for stressing out KU fans during his playing days

Devonte’ Graham’s Twitter profile includes four ring emoji, which represent the Big 12 titles the Kansas men’s basketball team won while he played there.
Graham was with the Jayhawks from 2014-18 and was the Big 12’s player of the year last season.
These days, Graham is playing for the Greensboro Swarm, which is the Charlotte Hornets’ G League affiliate. He also has made 31 appearances with the Hornets, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 assists in 13 minutes per game.
Graham apparently is also an avid watcher of KU basketball games as the Jayhawks try for a 15th straight Big 12 championship.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Watching isn’t easy for Graham. After KU held off Oklahoma State 72-67, Graham tweeted: “To all the KU fans , I apologize for all the heart attacks / raised blood pressures over my 4 years ! I finally understand what y’all go through watching these games ️ I promise we don’t do it on purpose tho !”
KU fans loved the admission from Graham that he is just like them:
Comments