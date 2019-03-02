Devonte’ Graham ‘apologizes’ for stressing out KU fans during his playing days

Devonte’ Graham’s Twitter profile includes four ring emoji, which represent the Big 12 titles the Kansas men’s basketball team won while he played there.

Graham was with the Jayhawks from 2014-18 and was the Big 12’s player of the year last season.

These days, Graham is playing for the Greensboro Swarm, which is the Charlotte Hornets’ G League affiliate. He also has made 31 appearances with the Hornets, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 assists in 13 minutes per game.

Graham apparently is also an avid watcher of KU basketball games as the Jayhawks try for a 15th straight Big 12 championship.

Watching isn’t easy for Graham. After KU held off Oklahoma State 72-67, Graham tweeted: “To all the KU fans , I apologize for all the heart attacks / raised blood pressures over my 4 years ! I finally understand what y’all go through watching these games ️ I promise we don’t do it on purpose tho !”

KU fans loved the admission from Graham that he is just like them:

Love you Devonte! You made it all worthwhile #RockChalk — Marcie Engelson (@mjengelson) March 2, 2019

I’m sure you were able to hear my Dad yelling at you through the tv.️RCJH — Kelly Bendis Miller (@cmjmama) March 2, 2019



I was pacin, crying, praying.

It's hard being a Jayhawk!#RockChalk — ‍♀️ Mindy Joye ‍♀️ (@jayhawknana) March 2, 2019

Best tweat so far this season. Wife regularly calls her 90 y/o huge KU fan gma after close games...just to check.. — tkais (@tkaiser051) March 2, 2019

When your neighbors don’t know if they should call an ambulance or the police... that’s what make it fun — Bryan Mostaffa (@BA_Mostaffa) March 2, 2019

Ku basketball has taken many years off my life lol but it’s been worth it — alex hebert (@ratpacker99) March 2, 2019