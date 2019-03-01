KU basketball fan makes fun tribute video for Mitch Lightfoot

For the record, this video posted before Mitch Lightfoot’s big game Monday in Kansas’ 64-49 victory over K-State.

Lightfoot came off the bench and scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots, punctuating one with a finger wave.

KU fans loved his gritty performance, which makes a fan video titled “No Easy Baskets” all the more timely.

Twitter user JayhawkTalk made the video, which is described simply as “A story of a boy named Mitch Lightfoot who had a big ol heart.”

Among the lyrics: “All of a sudden his hustle & his Hudy muscle stopped that midseason funk” and “his mouthguard chew has sex appeal.”

So, yeah, the video isn’t serious. It’s goofy, fun and unique.