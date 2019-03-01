For Pete's Sake

KU basketball fan makes fun tribute video for Mitch Lightfoot

By Pete Grathoff

March 01, 2019 10:49 AM

Mitch Lightfoot on his big role in beating K-State

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot on the Jayhawks 64-49 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
For the record, this video posted before Mitch Lightfoot’s big game Monday in Kansas’ 64-49 victory over K-State.

Lightfoot came off the bench and scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots, punctuating one with a finger wave.

KU fans loved his gritty performance, which makes a fan video titled “No Easy Baskets” all the more timely.

Twitter user JayhawkTalk made the video, which is described simply as “A story of a boy named Mitch Lightfoot who had a big ol heart.”

Among the lyrics: “All of a sudden his hustle & his Hudy muscle stopped that midseason funk” and “his mouthguard chew has sex appeal.”

So, yeah, the video isn’t serious. It’s goofy, fun and unique.

Pete Grathoff

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star's coverage of area teams.

    