Sporting KC announcer Nate Bukaty heckling a K-State player was turned into a meme

By Pete Grathoff

February 26, 2019 09:26 AM

Jayhawk fans go crazy before Sunflower Showdown tipoff

Kansas Jayhawks fans were amped up just before tipoff in the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Kansas Jayhawks fans were amped up just before tipoff in the Sunflower Showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Judging by Twitter, the most polarizing moment of Monday night’s Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse had nothing do with the game itself.

With about five minutes left in the game, WHB (810 AM) host/Sporting Kansas City announcer Nate Bukaty was caught on the ESPN broadcast heckling Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed. Bukaty was wearing a KU shirt while sitting courtside, but he not in the media area. Bukaty grabbed a scoresheet and pointed it at Sneed.

Twitter erupted with outraged Wildcats fans, ah, expressing their displeasure with Bukaty. KU fans shrugged it off as a Jayhawks fan having fun.

Here is the moment:

Bukaty apologized after the game and again on Tuesday morning:

Some intrepid fans turned Bukaty’s moment into a meme and others had memes about him:

