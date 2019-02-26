Sporting KC announcer Nate Bukaty heckling a K-State player was turned into a meme

Judging by Twitter, the most polarizing moment of Monday night’s Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse had nothing do with the game itself.

With about five minutes left in the game, WHB (810 AM) host/Sporting Kansas City announcer Nate Bukaty was caught on the ESPN broadcast heckling Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed. Bukaty was wearing a KU shirt while sitting courtside, but he not in the media area. Bukaty grabbed a scoresheet and pointed it at Sneed.

Twitter erupted with outraged Wildcats fans, ah, expressing their displeasure with Bukaty. KU fans shrugged it off as a Jayhawks fan having fun.

Here is the moment:

Bukaty apologized after the game and again on Tuesday morning:

Hey K-State fans, I was just trying to have a bit of fun. You guys will probably win the league and deserve to do so. You have a great team and I have nothing busy respect. In all seriousness. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) February 26, 2019

I want to be clear that I was not in a press seat tonight. I was at the game as a fan, but I should still handle myself with more class than that. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done that. Hope you all can understand. Good luck to the Cats going forward. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) February 26, 2019

Some intrepid fans turned Bukaty’s moment into a meme and others had memes about him:

Don't get why everyone's so bent out of shape at @nate_bukaty... This is all I see. pic.twitter.com/rxhsoMKavY — Ben Asmann (@Wabash1KC) February 26, 2019

@nate_bukaty HE DOESN'T WANT TO SEE YOUR STUPID DRAWING JUST SHUT UP. pic.twitter.com/ZhJCQDyT4g — _33 (@33KSU) February 26, 2019

C'mon @nate_bukaty you knew you would see Jake in the morning how inappropriate @SSJWHB pic.twitter.com/rSZFdpgVv7 — KC Hawker (@KCmoHawker) February 26, 2019

Little late for your second try at an apology, don’t ya think? pic.twitter.com/IuJc9euSbD — Ian Wright (@EE_iNNnn) February 26, 2019