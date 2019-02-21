For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Puma basketball deletes ill-advised tweet after Zion Williamson’s injury

By Pete Grathoff

February 21, 2019 09:43 AM

Zion Williamson injured as Duke falls to North Carolina

Check out photos from UNC's win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC Wednesday night, Feb. 20, 2019.
By
Up Next
Check out photos from UNC's win over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC Wednesday night, Feb. 20, 2019.
By

Wednesday wasn’t a great day for Nike as Duke star Zion Williamson was injured after his shoe broke apart during a game against rival North Carolina.

Things weren’t so great for Puma, either.

That’s because the Puma basketball Twitter account tried to take advantage of the unfortunate situation by writing: “Wouldn’t have happened in the Pumas.”

Not good.

Puma deleted that tweet, but naturally the screenshot will never disappear:

Puma took some heat on Twitter from those who saw that tweet:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

college

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  