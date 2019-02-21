Puma basketball deletes ill-advised tweet after Zion Williamson’s injury

Wednesday wasn’t a great day for Nike as Duke star Zion Williamson was injured after his shoe broke apart during a game against rival North Carolina.
Things weren’t so great for Puma, either.
That’s because the Puma basketball Twitter account tried to take advantage of the unfortunate situation by writing: “Wouldn’t have happened in the Pumas.”
Not good.
Puma deleted that tweet, but naturally the screenshot will never disappear:
Puma took some heat on Twitter from those who saw that tweet:
