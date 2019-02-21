Puma basketball deletes ill-advised tweet after Zion Williamson’s injury

Wednesday wasn’t a great day for Nike as Duke star Zion Williamson was injured after his shoe broke apart during a game against rival North Carolina.

Things weren’t so great for Puma, either.

That’s because the Puma basketball Twitter account tried to take advantage of the unfortunate situation by writing: “Wouldn’t have happened in the Pumas.”

Not good.

Puma deleted that tweet, but naturally the screenshot will never disappear:

Puma took some heat on Twitter from those who saw that tweet:

Puma Hoops is super trash for this. pic.twitter.com/rqNC1tbBPZ — Jeffrey Jason (@iamjeffreyjason) February 21, 2019

Whoever runs @PUMAHoops twitter account is about to be fired.... — James (@iNeedKicks) February 21, 2019

Very disappointing @PUMAHoops could have been that young mans career. Them kids are more than just dollar signs. Do better! pic.twitter.com/RlI8Hijlm6 — Jevohn Shepherd (@J22Shep) February 21, 2019