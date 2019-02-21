Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a man on Interstate

A car driven by Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday night struck and killed a man who was walking on an Interstate in Syracuse, N.Y., according to multiple reports.
According to WHAM-TV, investigators said say a car lost control and hit a guardrail on an Interstate. They say the people in the car got out and walked on the highway within “close proximity to that vehicle.”
Police told the station Boeheim saw the car in the middle of the road and tried to avoid it. That’s when police say Boeheim hit 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, who was standing on the side of the road.
According to the Post-Standard, “Boeheim passed an alcohol test and is cooperating with the investigation.”
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack released a statement on Thursday morning: “We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community. On behalf of Chancellor Kent Syverud and the entire Syracuse University community, we extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident. Coach Boeheim is in contact with local authorities and cooperating fully. Out of respect for those grieving, there will be no further comment at this time.”
Michael Benny of WTVH-TV said he had talked with a friend of Boeheim.
Hours before the accident, Syracuse beat Louisville 69-49 at home on Wednesday night.
