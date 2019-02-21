Think shoveling snow is a workout? This Chiefs offensive lineman agrees with you

Kansas City already has been subject to more than 25 inches of snow this winter, and well, spring can’t get here soon enough.

It’s a universal truth that no one enjoys shoveling, and the 3 inches to 4 inches of snow that fell earlier this week was particularly heavy. It wasn’t easy to remove from sidewalks and driveways.

Shoveling has been known to cause back injuries and heart attacks. Heck, even an NFL offensive lineman found this weeks shoveling to be physically challenging. That’s worth mentioning to a loved one.

If your spouse rolls his or her eyes, well, Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, said he was exhausted.

Schwartz tweeted Wednesday: “Best offseason workout that I never knew about? Shoveling your driveway. It is no joke.”

Someone who was either trolling Schwartz or lives south of Kansas City wrote: “That was a dusting sissy, not snow.” Schwartz responded: “What’s your official measurement of snow for it to be considered more than a dusting?”