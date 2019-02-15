Chiefs fans in green? With these ‘Saint Patrick’ T-shirts, it’s possible

Fans of the NFL’s other teams were undoubtedly green with envy after watching Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this past season.





The Chiefs found the pot of gold with Mahomes, who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, and was named the NFL’s MVP in his first season as a starter.

Now Chiefs fans will have an opportunity to add bit of green to their collection of red, gold and white jerseys and shirts.

Mahomes-themed St. Patrick’s Day shirt will be at Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area starting Saturday:

Courtesy of Hy-Vee

There are short- and long-sleeve T-shirts in three different designs, and they cost between $25 and $28, Hy-Vee said. You’ll note that the shirts both have Mahomes’ personal logo.