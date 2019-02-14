Here are some of the silly, fun valentines from and about KC sports teams

These gems really should be released a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day. It would be easier to print and share them that way.
The Chiefs, Sporting Kansas City and Royals all made some creative valentines or special messages for Thursday’s big day, and they are pretty funny.
A few others tried their hand at making valentines based on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
ESPN reminded everyone that Mahomes has a favorite ... condiment:
Sporting KC shared this:
A kid in Iowa made a valentine’s mailbox that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loved:
The Royals played off left fielder Alex Gordon’s fielding prowess:
NFL memes made this valentine about Mahomes’ voice:
The Chiefs shared this fun one:
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sent this message:
And Hunt’s also had a ketchup-themed message:
