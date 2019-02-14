For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Here are some of the silly, fun valentines from and about KC sports teams

By Pete Grathoff

February 14, 2019 01:54 PM

COMMERCIAL: Hunt’s, Mahomes pay homage to classic Coca-Cola ad

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stars in Hunt's newest ad, which pays homage to Coca-Cola's classic "Mean" Joe Greene commercial.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stars in Hunt's newest ad, which pays homage to Coca-Cola's classic "Mean" Joe Greene commercial.
By

These gems really should be released a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day. It would be easier to print and share them that way.

The Chiefs, Sporting Kansas City and Royals all made some creative valentines or special messages for Thursday’s big day, and they are pretty funny.

A few others tried their hand at making valentines based on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN reminded everyone that Mahomes has a favorite ... condiment:

Sporting KC shared this:

A kid in Iowa made a valentine’s mailbox that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loved:

The Royals played off left fielder Alex Gordon’s fielding prowess:

NFL memes made this valentine about Mahomes’ voice:

The Chiefs shared this fun one:

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sent this message:

And Hunt’s also had a ketchup-themed message:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  