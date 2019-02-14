Here are some of the silly, fun valentines from and about KC sports teams

These gems really should be released a few days ahead of Valentine’s Day. It would be easier to print and share them that way.

The Chiefs, Sporting Kansas City and Royals all made some creative valentines or special messages for Thursday’s big day, and they are pretty funny.

A few others tried their hand at making valentines based on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN reminded everyone that Mahomes has a favorite ... condiment:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Sporting KC shared this:

Happy Valentine's Day, SKC Family! We love you with all of our hearts (goal celebrations). pic.twitter.com/DiPfXvywrP — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) February 14, 2019

A kid in Iowa made a valentine’s mailbox that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loved:

Kids are awesome... this just made my day! https://t.co/sn9GUWHOBj — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 14, 2019

The Royals played off left fielder Alex Gordon’s fielding prowess:





Love your sweetheart this #ValentinesDay like Gordo loves throwing runners out at home! pic.twitter.com/FljWfsT8ox — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 14, 2019

NFL memes made this valentine about Mahomes’ voice:

The Chiefs shared this fun one:

Always shoot your shot. You never know what's going to happen.#ValentinesDay | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lmGOLUUzv8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2019

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sent this message:

Happy Valentines to All Women!!

Y’all are appreciated — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) February 14, 2019

And Hunt’s also had a ketchup-themed message: