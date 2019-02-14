Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Our Valentine’s Day edition delves into free agency and more

Because I love all of you so much, I’m giving you the gift of a Twitter Q&A this Valentine’s Day.

I know, I really shouldn’t have.

It’s OK that you didn’t give me anything in return, other than your clicks and page views. That’s truly enough for me.

I’d write a love letter to Kansas City in this space, but a) I’m afraid it would come off like I was waxing poetic as I got ready to leave — which isn’t happening — and b) I’ve only been here six and a half months, and that might be a little soon to say ‘I love you’ to a whole city. Or not. Whatever, say it on your own timeline.

But in the interest of Valentine’s Day, I will tell you that I love every single one of you, readers. Even the ones who hop in my email to let me know when I miss a comma. I love that you want to make me better (even if that’s not actually your intent for emailing me). Thanks for sticking by me this season as I’ve tried to figure out how to navigate the NFL world. There’s been a lot of trial-and-error and guess-and-check.

Emphasis on the guess.

But I’ve loved every minute of it, and I appreciate all of you reading everything that our team has put out this season.

Now we’ll go into my next new thing: free agency and the “offseason”. We all know the offseason is a lie and a myth created to lull us into thinking we can take time to ourselves #selfcare. But if the last three days have proven anything, that’s not the case. Thanks, John Elway and John Dorsey.

And so much has happened since the last time we did one of these: The Patriots won the Super Bowl, the Chiefs fired Bob Sutton and hired Steve Spagnuolo, and Patrick Mahomes won the league MVP.

Just your typical month.

It’s truly been a rollercoaster since the playoffs began, and I let my Twitter Q&A responsibilities slide, so I’m making an offseason resolution to be better at them. Beginning today! Right now. Right this very second.

Whose decision was it to drop Kareem Hunt before the NFL made their investigation and determined the suspension? — Taco Salazar (@TacoSalazar) February 12, 2019

It was made by the front office team that includes GM Brett Veach and Andy Reid with the final decision made by Clark Hunt. I think it was the right decision then and I still think that now. It’s clear Hunt doesn’t have a place in the organization not only because of his actions and the physical violence against women, but also because he lied and concealed the full extent of the incidents from the Chiefs.

Will they release DAT! — Midwest Sales Group (@midwestsales) February 13, 2019

He’ll be a free agent once the new league season opens next month, and I wouldn’t expect to see him on the Chiefs roster next year. Even before the drug charge it seemed like a longshot he would be back after he broke the same leg he broke a year earlier. But the injury concerns combined with the drug charge pretty much guarantee he’s done in KC.

When will the new Defensive Coordinator have a press conference? ... or did I miss it, still grousing about the coin toss & no call Super Bowl. — David Vanzant (@mpandf) February 12, 2019

Your guess is as good as mine. But I think we’ll hear from him once the rest of the defensive coaching staff changes are finalized. I’d guess sometime in the next two weeks before the combine.

What would the chiefs have to give up to trade for Jalen Ramsey? — Joe Germano (@JoeGerm16) February 12, 2019

It would take a pretty significant sacrifice for the Chiefs to add Ramsey, but obviously he’d be a huge boost to the secondary. I think it would take at least a first-round pick, and probably a first and second-round pick. Worth it? If it wins the Chiefs a Super Bowl this time next year, then definitely.

@SSJWHB with or without the beard — Buck Rogers (@buckrogerskc) February 12, 2019

The men of 810 and their facial hair. I wish they’d just pick a style and stick with it because I barely recognize them when they switch it up on me. I’m going beard though. That’s how I met Steven, so I’m sticking with that version of him.

I own a Justin Houston jersey. Should I start shopping for someone else’s? — Scott Sather (@ScottSather3) February 12, 2019

I’d maybe start putting a couple options in an online shopping cart. He’s just so expensive that I’m not sure the Chiefs can afford to keep him around another season without restructuring his deal — one that’s due to be a team-high $21.1 million against the cap in 2019. Keeping the 30-year-old around for another year isn’t out of the question with Patrick Mahomes’ rookie deal still on the books, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chiefs release him now to free up more space and continue to build with younger players like Breeland Speaks.

Who's out in the 4-3 defense. Players — kyle green (@psukegreen) February 12, 2019

Not as many as you’d think. The Chiefs are actually pretty well-positioned to switch into a 4-3. Breeland Speaks fits better as a 4-3 end than he did as an outside linebacker, and Dee Ford also played in a 4-3 in college. Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones should also be good fits along the front line in this scheme. I think Reggie Ragland will have the hardest time finding a spot in the 4-3. He struggled when Buffalo went to a 4-3, and that ultimately led to his trade to the Chiefs in 2017.

Do u see the AAF as a possible minor league for the NFL — Kctiger (@Richard47089702) February 12, 2019

I think it’s an intriguing option. It’s clearly not as polished as the NFL, but I think it helps these guys trying to make it back in the NFL to get more exposure and more experience. I could see it ultimately developing into that, but we’re in the very beginning stages of it being a true farm system.

If the chiefs draft a running back in any round. Who are some they could target — Henry Matthews (@henrymHuss26H) February 12, 2019

I do tend to think the Chiefs will target a running back in this draft to add depth with the departure of Kareem Hunt. I don’t think they’ll target one in the first two rounds, but I think they could start looking at one in the third or fourth round with those picks. I really like running back David Montgomery from Iowa State. He seems like the type of under-the-radar talent that Veach loves to find and draft.

Coming out of Ames, Iowa, he didn’t get the same attention as some products from bigger schools like Oklahoma and Georgia. Speaking of Oklahoma, I really like Rodney Anderson. The biggest knock against Anderson is his proclivity to get injured. The bulk of his injuries have been fluke things — especially the broken neck. He missed most of the 2018 season with a knee injury, but without the injury concerns, he might be the most talented back in this draft class.

In 2017, his most complete season, he racked up 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also had 17 receptions for 281 yards and five touchdowns. I’m probably showing a Big 12 bias, but those are the two I’d look at most closely for the Chiefs in this draft.

Is there anyone specific you expect the Chiefs to target in free agency? — Amanda McKim (@amandamckim) February 12, 2019

The name I like the most right now is Vinny Curry. The defensive end just released by Tampa Bay is plenty familiar to the Chiefs coaching staff. Both Veach and Andy Reid was part of the staff that draft Curry to the Eagles in 2012. He’s an attractive free agent not only because of his history with Reid and Veach, but also because he’s a good fit in a 4-3 defense as a rotational pass rusher, and he helped the Eagles win the 2017 Super Bowl. Other than Curry, I also like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Landon Collins and/or Earl Thomas. Sense a theme?

What’s your chiefs regular win loss record projection? — JD (@JDinKansasCity) February 12, 2019

Oh geez. This season is barely over and we’re already jumping ahead to next year. Without knowing everyone who will be on the team, I’m going with 11-5.

Congrats on making it through your first season on the Chiefs beat! You survived training camp, locker rooms, crazy travel and after-dark Facebook live. Any takeaways from your year as a kc star NFL beat writer? — Krista Riley (@MarinClassic21) February 13, 2019

Thanks! Wasn’t sure I’d survive in those early days of the St. Joe heat, but I’m glad I stuck it out. The biggest takeaway I have from the first season is that it’s going to be a process to learn to cover the NFL. Not everything is going to happen overnight and relationships aren’t instant. Always be genuine and prepared for literally anything to happen.

And also pack for road trips before Friday night because sometimes the star running back gets cut and you pack in 5 minutes after a long day at the practice facility and end up with 3 blazers and no pants for the weekend.